Fan Opinion: 6 Things Hearts of Oak Must Do ASAP

Hearts of Oak have started this season poorly. After drawing versus newly promoted Eleven Wonders on matchday one, they've been beaten by AshGold. A concerned fan, Amos Lomotey, reckons these things must be done to turn the club's fortunes for the moment.

After Saturday's loss:

1. Winful Cobbinah has to exert himself into games and be more assertive when playing.

2. Joseph Esso is indeed a quality addition to the club but defender Evans Quao should be technically assessed and helped else he should sit on the bench.

3. Coach Henry Wellington needs to up his game. I watched the defeat against Ashgold and critically looking at the team's performance, we have a long way to go.

4. We cannot rely on Cosmos Dauda as the top marksman. He should be reduced to cameo appearances Our goalkeeping is not d best at all...

5. The players need to show more commitment when playing. The never say die attitude must be resurrected and demonstrated at all times. Also, our performances should be consistent which will guarantee us positive results and titles.

6. All things being equal if all players are fit, this should be our starting line up: 1-4-5-1

Goalkeeper: Ben Mensah

Defenders: Inusah Musah - Benjamin Agyare - Richard Akrofi - Fatawu Mohammed

Midfielders: Isaac Mensah - Camara Nguessan, Samudeen Ibrahim - Patrick Razak - Winful Cobbinah

Striker: Joseph Esso