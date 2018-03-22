Lady Strikers Unveil Four New Players Ahead Of National Women's League

Lady Strikers have unveiled their four new players ahead of the start of the 2017/2018 National Women's League next month.

The Cape Coast-based side, who are Southern Zone champions, have recruited Veronica Appiah, Mabel Boffoe EShun, Gifty Addai Boakye and Faustina Owusu Nyamekye.

Appiah and Eshun were snapped up from Hasaacas Ladies and Boakye joined from Kumasi-based Supreme Ladies.

Nyamekye was playing for Subayo Ladies, based in Obuasi.

The 2017/2018 National Women's League will start 7 April and Lady Strikers open their campaign against Samaria Ladies in the Southern Zone at the Cape Coast Stadium.

