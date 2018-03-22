New Multi-Purpose Sports Complex To Cost Gov't $2.4M

The Youth and Sports Ministry have confirmed that the new Multi-purpose sports complex that is yet to be constructed will cost the government a whopping $2.4million.

The Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of the multi-purpose sports complex at Nuwunu in the Volta Region.

The project will comprise a FIFA standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletic track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a handball court, a gymnasium, a counselling centre, youth ICT centre, entrepreneurship centre and a restaurant.

Construction work is expected to begin immediately with a time span of ten months to complete.

In 10 months this $2.4m Youth and Sports Resource Centre will be ready in Ho.







The facility includes a 10k seater standard pitch with tartan tracks and other sports facilities, ICT Counselling and Entrepreneurial Devt. Centre@CitiSportsGHA@nhyirasports1 @SaddickAdams pic.twitter.com/QuwgzcTixG — MOYSGH Official (@MOYSGh) March 21, 2018

The Sports Ministry recently cut the sod for the rehabilitation of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium is also said to be undergoing revamp ahead of the Africa Women’s Nations Cup where the venue will serve as one of the training grounds for the competition.