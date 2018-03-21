Maxwell Konadu: I Predicted ES Setif Will Come After Zakaria Mumuni

Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is not surprised that Algerian side ES Setif are closing in on Aduana Stars winger Zakaria Mumuni revealing 'I knew they will come after the boy.'

The Algerian side, ES Setif, is believed to have expressed interest in the 20-year old winger after impressing in their CAF Champions League clash on both legs.

The Fire Boys pipped the Algerian side at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa - a game Zakaria was applauded by all.

After the second leg played in Algeria, which Aduana Stars were mauled by 4-0, ES Setif are believed to be inching closer to signing the Black Stars B winger.

Following the interest from the Algerian club, Maxwell who was overly impressed with the performance of the former WAFA skipper in the first leg of the clash says he isn't surprised with the move by ES Setif.

'I'm not surprised at all. I saw it coming. The way he played in the first leg, I was convinced the Algerians will make a move for him. Zakaria is an intelligent player and had a great game in the first leg.

'If he had the same game in the second leg, then they will do everything possible to sign him,' Maxwell told GHANAsoccernet.com

Aduana Stars have, however, been drawn against Madagascan side Fosa Juniors in the play-off stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after dropping from the Champions League.

