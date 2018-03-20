1st Edition of 2018 MTN Invitational Golf Tourney At Takoradi on Saturday

The first edition of the MTN Invitational golf tournament comes off this Saturday, March 24, at the Takoradi Sports Club.

MTN Ghana has always considered golf as an important element in dealing with their high valued and postpaid clients. For MTN golf evokes leadership, Integrity, Innovations, Relationships into the MTN brand. Golf is also seen as a necessary health or exercising opportunity for the top level management people to break the boredom of work as well as exercise to pep them up for business.

According to a management source at MTN, most important business deals are normally struck on the golf course and that the MTN Invitational tournaments have so far been a success.

Our source said so far about 80 golfers from across Western Region and other clubs in the country has been invited to participate in the Takoradi tournament.

According to him the theme for the first MTN invitational tournament is “MTN Business, Your Total Enterprise Solution Provider of Choice”.

He added that golf or for that matter sports is an avenue for reducing stress and other ailments. He noted that walking on the golf course and bending to pick the ball from the grass are all physical exercises that help the body.

According to our source golf is not only for the aged or “big people”, but everyone can play, so far as you have the interest and can afford the equipment” he expressed.

He commended MTN for their support for Ghana Sports development. MTN supports, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the GFA FA Cup and the SWAG Awards Ceremony. This year, SWAG is 50 years and MTN has promised a special package for award winners.

Some of the prizes of the day event include Fiber Solutions, Home Broadband, Mobile Voice, Data solutions and other postpaid solutions