Felix Annan Targets GPL And FA Cup Success With Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan set his sight on winning the Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup this season.

Annan, who emerged as the best player for the Porcupine Warriors during their 1-1 stalemate against WAFA at the Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena in the 2017/18 league opener.

And after winning the 2017 MTN FA Cup, Annan has set his sights on keeping up with his terrific start to the season to help the Reds finish the season with two trophies.

"I always try to give my best, my 200% best anytime I get the opportunity to wear the Kotoko shirt even if it is two minutes,' the Black Stars B goalkeeper said after the game on Sunday.

"I always try to help the team and try to keep the team in the lead and hopefully we can always win.'

"I really love my job, I love the talent God has given me and each and every day I work hard and I know hard work pays."

The WAFU Cup of Nations winner was exceptional in the club's agonizing defeat to CARA Brazzaville in the CAF Confederations Cup, saving four penalties in a two-legged affair.

But, he has put behind the disappointment in Africa indicating the target for the season is to win the double with the Porcupine Warriors.

"The Confederations Cup was a high target for us but unfortunately, we could not progress to the next stage,'

"Now, the League and the FA Cup are our prime target and we really want to make amends after disappointing the Kotoko family and the whole Ghana.'