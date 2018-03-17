Yahaya Mohammed Set Sights On Making History With Aduana Stars In Champs League

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has stated that they are brimming with confidence ahead of the clash against ES Seitf in the CAF Champions League return encounter on Sunday.

The Fire Boys will engage the eight-time Algerian champions at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 in the second leg of the Champions League qualifying round.

Speaking to reporters upon their arrival in Algeria, Yahaya Mohammed reiterated their readiness to scribble their names in the history books of the club by pipping the Algerians to the sole ticket at their stomping ground.

'We know is a crucial match and it is a very important one for us.

'I have named it as the match of my life. If we win this match we are going to be remembered for helping Aduana Stars qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages.

'We are here to make names for ourselves and we will be remembered by the Dormaa people if we are able to qualify.

'This game is not about money but pride because if we win our names will be immortal as well as we will be able to get the four slots back for Ghana, he added.

The Ghana Premier League champions are heading into the game with a 1-0 lead and will have to avoid a defeat to book a place in the group stages.

