Ghana Table Tennis Team Leave For Commonwealth Games With Confidence

Ghana’s Table Tennis team, the Golden Loopers left for Australia ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday on board an Ethiopia Airways airline full of confidence and hopeful to bring home a medal.

Coach Owusu Ansah said from the preparations they have gone through, he is very sure his players are going to perform very well.

Team captain Joe Sam who is going to his third Commonwealth Games expressed that the current team is very good as it is the assembly of the very best players that Ghana can boast of.

He was sure they are going to improve upon their performance at Glasgow, Scotland.

Derak Abrefa, the star of the squad who was in Kenya recently for the African Championship where he placed 8th said he is very happy to be among the top ten on the continent, and that achievement will motivate him to play better to get good results.

Female star, Celia Baah Danso said she was very happy to be part of the team, and they are going to make history for the nation.

She noted that the recent African Championship has revealed many things to her and she has a personal ambition to go and do well at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The six-member Table Tennis team includes Cynthia Kwabi, Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Asante.

Ghana is sending 72 athletes to compete in 12 sporting disciplines.