Goalkeeper Kingsley Kissi Named MOTM In Desportivo Huila Win Over Onze Bravo SC

Desportivo Huila goalkeeper Kingsley Kissi was named man-of-the-match in their 1-0 win over Onze Bravo SC in the Angolan Girabola league on Thursday.

Kissi, who has been an undisputed starter for the Lubango-based outfit since joining CD Santa Rita, kept up his terrific form when they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the struggling Onze Bravo SC at the Estadio Mundunduleno Luena.

The cagey encounter looked to be heading for a stalemate when Cameroonian forward Leonel Zombe handed Desportivo Huila the victory in the 80th minutes.

Kissi was named man-of-the-match after making a number of crucial saves as they his side claim the maximum three points.

The 21-year-old former Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has kept three clean sheets in 6 matches to help the side to 10th spot.

