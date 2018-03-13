FIFA Launches Digital Presence In China

Today FIFA launched its digital presence in China on the Weibo platform. China has the world’s largest internet user base and Weibo is the country’s largest social media platform.

Kicking off FIFA’s digital arrival in China, the official @FIFA account was inaugurated and engaged fans through a creative interactive campaign entitled Pass the Ball. In late March, FIFA will open its second account with Weibo, @FIFAWorldCup, which will focus on all news and updates related to the tournament.

Speaking about Weibo’s role in FIFA’s digital arrival in China, Weibo CEO, Wang Gaofei said: "As the world's largest Chinese social media platform, Weibo has 392 million monthly active users, of which more than 100 million are interested in sports. FIFA will leverage the unique advantages of the Weibo platform to grow its presence in China and provide Weibo users with exciting initiatives.”

FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc’h said: “FIFA is very excited to launch its digital presence in China where social media is an important means of communication, especially with young people. Our new dedicated platforms will allow us to get closer to Chinese football fans and find out what the beautiful game means to them. We look forward to working with Weibo and our Commercial Affiliates over the coming months to give FIFA a strong digital presence in China.”

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is an association governed by Swiss law founded in 1904 and based in Zurich. It has 211 member associations and its goal, enshrined in its Statutes, is the constant improvement of football. FIFA Partners: Adidas, Coca-Cola, Wanda Group, Gazprom, Hyundai, Hyundai Kia, Qatar Airways and Visa. FIFA World Cup™ Sponsors are: Budweiser, Hisense, McDonald’s, Mengniu and VIVO.