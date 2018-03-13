First Mamedia Health Walk & Blood Donation In Kumasi Successful

The first Mamedia Ventures Health Walk & Blood Donation Exercise has been successfully held at the Garden City, Kumasi.

Nii Maale Adsei, CEO of Mamedia said the event which was supported by the MTN Foundation and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was to encourage and educate residents of Kumasi, the second biggest city to take exercising serious.

He advised participants to walk daily for 30 minutes to improve their health and cut down on their health bills.

Nii Maale Adsei added that the walk would be improved from next year with lots of more health related segments to educate the public on health matters and stress management which are known to be the ‘silent killers.’

Hundreds of people, including staff and customers of communications giants, MTN, and the State Insurance Corporation (SIC) in the Kumasi metropolis participated in the two-hour walk through some principal streets to raise awareness of healthy living lifestyles.

Later, the walkers donated blood to feed KATH. The blood donation was to support the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s foundation which was instrumental in raising GHC 10 million to builds the new unit to save mothers and their babies from dying during delivery.

Live band music and a number of cheer groups thronged the Baba Yara Stadium after the walk to donate in support of the first lady.

The peaceful walk turned into a carnival at the stadium when a number of keep fit clubs that had come for their normal early morning ‘brush-ups’ joined the programme and were served by Blow-Chem Limited, dealers in yum-mie noodles, Bel Aquah water and Bel Aquah drinks.

The 2018 Mamedia Ventures Walk was sponsored by SIC, Everpure Mineral water, M&G Pharmaceuticals, Kofikrom Pharmacy and Licking lips Yoghurt.

Indeed, a good amount of blood to feed the new Mother and Baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi was raised after the maiden Independence Day health and fitness walk.

Nii Maale Adsei promised a bigger event in 2019 as the people of Kumasi proved that they are health conscious and love sports.