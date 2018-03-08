AshantiGold To Play Liberty Professionals In Friendly On Sunday At The Len Clay

Ashanti Gold SC will host Liberty Professionals at the Len Clay stadium in a friendly fixture on Sunday.

This game will offer both teams the best of opportunities to try out and assess their newly acquired players in a match situation as they await the new season.

The kick-off of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season remains unknown amidst a court injunction by Great Olympics.

Ashanti Gold SC have registered thirteen new players whilst Liberty Professionals have acquired just two with the others coming from their youth team.

Fees for the game are GhC3.00 for the popular stands/centre line and GhC5.00 for the VIP/VIP wings.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com