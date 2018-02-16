BREAKING NEWS: WAFA Skipper Gideon Waja Joins MLS Side Troonto FC

West Africa Football Academy skipper, Gideon Waja has been signed by Major League Soccer champions Toronto FC.

The Ghana Premier League side confirmed that the midfielder has joined the Major League Soccer on a permanent basis.

Waja has been one of the star performers of the Ghana Premier League and was a member of the Ghana team which won the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.

The 24-year-old earned a debut Ghana call-up last year ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.