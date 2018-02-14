Elmina Sharks Part Ways With Technical Director Kobina Amissah

Elmina Sharks have cancelled the contract of Kobina Amissah as Technical Director of the Club.

The former Sekondi Hasaccas trainer was re-assigned as the club’s technical director midway in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season with his initial position as the head coach being occupied by Yaw Acheampong.

The Elmina based club confirmed in a letter that the agreement between the two parties have been terminated after Amissah failed to comply with the contract.

A statement signed by General Manager of the Club Richmond D. Keelson reads:

Elmina Sharks Football Club has with immediate effect, terminated the employment of Mr Kobina Amissah as a coach of the Elmina based Club.

A letter signed by the legal unit of Groupe Nduom, owners of the club stated among others that coach Amissah has close to a month been unable to sign a new agreed contract which sought to re-assign him to the enviable role of Technical Director of the Football Academy for Elmina Sharks FC and Sea Lions FC. Coach Amissah was served notice of the club’s decision to re-assign him to the role of Technical Director of clubs’ Football Academy in a letter dated October 25th, 2017.

After negotiations in January, he was given a new offer and he accepted the offer in principle, pending the determination of a request he made seeking an extension of the contract term from the offered one (1) year to five (5) years.

Coach Amissah was duly paid in January but has still not shown a commitment to his new role. With the contract of the new role unsigned and noting the inconveniences being caused with the delay, the new offer is revoked, and the old contract terminated.