Ghana Ambassador Pays Visit To Black Queens Ahead Of WAFU Opener

Ghana’s Ambassador to Ivory Coast HE Frederick Daniel Laryea paid a visit to the Black Queens after Tuesday afternoon’s training session at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny venue for Wednesday’s WAFU B’ Women’s Cup opener against the host nation.

The Senior Women’s national team will face their Ivorian counterparts in the first match of the eight-nation West African Women’s tournament being staged in the Ivory Coast.

HE Laryea who was with some staff of the embassy presented assorted drinks and water to the team ahead of tomorrow’s game.

He further encouraged the team to make the nation proud by winning the competition just like their male counterparts who won the WAFU tournament last year.

Ghana are in group A alongside Burkina Faso, Niger and the host nation with Nigeria, Senegal, Togo all in Group B.

Ghana’s game against Cote D’Ivoire will kick off at 3:30pm.