Ghana Star Jeffrey Schlupp Acquires “£58,320” Latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp got his latest Mercedes V-Class Ultra edition car customized by leading automobile company AC13.

The Crystal Palace defender acquired the deluxe car to confirm his luxurious life as a Sportsman.

The plush Mercedes-Benz V-Class van which is worth £44,290 – £58,320 is the new version of the ageing Viano.

The executive look business-like vehicle has attractive features to suit its users.

Schlupp becomes one of the few Sportsmen in the UK to acquire the comfy car.

The player who has been sidelined with an injury is expected to return to the field in March.

The Black Stars defender was an integral figure in the Crystal Palace team before sustaining an injury which has kept him out of action for the past four weeks.

Schlupp-18-1024x768