Albert Commey Adamant Aduana Stars Will Qualify For The Next Round Of The CAF CL

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Albert Commey is adamant his side will qualify ahead of Al Tahaddy in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions lost by 1-0 to the Libyan side in the first league in the preliminary round of the competition last Sunday in Egypt.

The Fire Boys will face Al Tahady on 21st, February 2018 at the Dormaa Park in the return league.

And despite the defeat, the astute football administrator is optimistic his side will progress to the next round of the competition.

“We have a deficit of one goal and we have to cancel it at all cost,” he told Asempa FM.

“We are very confident, we know they are a good side, however, we are very focused and ready to take them out of the competition”, he added.