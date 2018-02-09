Maxwell Awuku Promises To Shock Miguel Berchelt In WBC Super Featherweight Title Fight

WBC World super featherweight champion, Miguel Berchelt, and Ghana’s Maxwell Awuku met for the first time on Thursday in a press conference in Cancun, Mexico, ahead of this Saturday’s clash.

According to Boxing Scene, the Mexican big-hitter looks to continue his destruction of the 130-pound division following a successful 2017 that saw him stop Francisco Vargas to win the title before defending it against Japan’s Takashi Miura, but the experienced Ghanaian has promised to win by a shocking victory as he is the underdog and no one expects him to win.

The champion who has a record of 32-1, with 28 KOs, takes on the proficient Awuku who has amassed an impressive 44-3-1, with 30 KOs record, and will now be looking to snatch away Borchelt's world title in front of his rival’s home fans in Cancun.

Pound-for-pound star Vasyl Lomachenko holds the WBO version of the world title at super-featherweight with Berchelt hoping a win over Awuku this weekend will help to set up a unification fight with the Ukrainian superstar.

However, Ghana has a rich history of producing world champions including the likes of Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey, something which the teak-tough Awuku will be looking to make Berchelt well aware of when they share the ring.

The relentless and all-action Berchelt can’t wait to face Awuku after a number of previous opponents fell through.

“We are ready for whomever, I have prepared myself at the top, it’s good that Awuku is coming to create an upset and wants to offer a great fight to my audience. My emotions grow knowing that I will be fulfilling my dream on Saturday night,” said Berchelt.

Southpaw Awuku is in no doubt that he will shock the Mexican crowd and return home with the world championship belt around his waist.

“The Mexicans believe that they will take me by surprise and I am not prepared, they have made a big mistake, I will spoil the party for their people, I will knock out their champion and then I will go to enjoy the beautiful beaches of Cancun,” Awuku told Boxing Scene.

The challenger has genuine power in his hands, but he insists he is bringing a lot more than just that.

“I’m not just a puncher. I’m a natural and a quick counter-puncher. We Africans are brave, with a lot of professional shame. To fight for the world title and the WBC belt is a unique opportunity that will change my life and my family and I will not waste it. I want to thank everyone who intervened for me to be in Mexico to fulfil a dream,” said Awuku.