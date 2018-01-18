Ghanaian Winger Inaki Williams Extends Athletic Bilbao Deal Until 2025

Spanish-born of Ghanaian descent Inaki Williams has signed a bumper seven-and-a-half year contract extension with LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao.

Williams was previously linked with a switch to Liverpool but has committed his long-term future to the Basque club, where he is now tied until 2025.

The 23-year-old's new contract includes a release clause of â‚¬80million that will progressively rise until it reaches â‚¬108m, figures which exceed the fee required to take star centre-back, Aymeric Laporte, away from Athletic.

https://twitter.com/athletic_eus/status/953546674907025408

The Basque-born winger has featured in all 19 of the club's La Liga outings this season, contributing four goals and three assists.

William also scored twice as Athletic progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League, where they will play Spartak Moscow in the last 32.

He is illegible to feature for Ghana despite earning one cap for Spain in a friendly encounter against Bosnia and Herzegovina

