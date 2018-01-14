Two Foreign-Based Named In Black Queens Squad For WAFU Zone B Nations Cup

Two foreign-based players have been named in the Black Queens squad set to start preparations for next month's WAFU Zone B Women's Nations Cup.

Striker Portia Boakye of Hungarian side Minsk and Sweden-based have been included in a 25-man squad.

They are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) on Monday, January 15 at 3 pm.

Ghana will face hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso in Group A of the tournament which will run from 10-24 February 10-24.

African champions Nigeria are in Group B with Togo, Benin and Senegal for the maiden edition of the competition.

This would also form part of preparations for the 2018 African Women's Championship which will be hosted in Ghana later this year.

Below are the players who have been invited to the Black Queens camp:

Patricia Mantey - Immigration Ladies, Nana Ama Asantewaa- Police Ladies, Victoria Antwi- Agyei - Sea Lions, Fafali Dumehisi - Police Ladies

Cynthia Adobea - Prisons Ladies, Nancy Coleman - Soccer Intellectuals, Ellen Coleman - Lady Strikers, Janet Egyir - Hasaacas, Rita Okyere - Prisons Ladies

Cynthia Adjei - Police Ladies, Juliet Acheampong- Prisons Ladies, Priscilla Okyere - Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Leticia Zikpi - Immigration Ladies

Grace Asare - Prisons Ladies, Portia Boakye - Minsk, Hungary, Theresa Akon- Cobinnah - Sea Lions, Elizabeth Addo - Sweden

Jane Ayieyam - Police Ladies, Ernestina Tetteh- Halifax, Priscilla Saahene - Fabulous Ladies, Faustina Ampah, Ruth Appiah - Lady Strikers

Alberta Asante - Police Ladies, Margaret Owusu - Police Ladies, Mavis Owusu - Ampem Darkoa

