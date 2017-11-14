Baba Yara And Cape Coast Stadia To Host GHALCA G8 Matches

According to reports, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) have proposed the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the venues to host the GHALCA G8 competition.

The competition will comprise of teams like Aduana Stars who won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup Champions Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, WAFA, Medeama and the three newly-promoted Ghana Premier sides Karela United, Eleven wonders and Dreams FC.

The GHALCA G8 is a competition played to usher in the new season.