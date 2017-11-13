Ghanaian Top Footballers Fall Short As No Player Makes It Into BBC's Top Award

The likes of Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey were all left red-faced as BBC announced this year's Africa footballer of the year award.

Senegal's Sadio Mane who has been nothing short of sensational was on the list alongside Dortmund's Gabonese superstar Piere Aubameyang.

Also making the list is Egypt's jet hilled winger Mohammed Salah and Germany based Naby Kaita and Chelsea's Victor Moses.

The omission of in-form Ghanaian players like Thomas Partey and West Ham United's Andre Ayew is a slap in the face of Ghanaian players who in the past used to be present in the list.

Ayew, in particular, is a former winner of the BBC Africa having produced his best performance in 2010 and winning the award in 2011.

The likes of Atsu of Newcastle United and Hamburg's Kevin Prince Boateng were all overlooked with Kevin Prince Boateng particularly enjoying a sparkling campaign with Las Palmas before sealing a more lucrative deal with German side Hamburg this summer.

