Ghana National Skate Soccer Team wins Cup and ₵10,000
The Ghana National Skate Soccer Team “Rolling Rockets” won the cup and a cash prize of Gh₵10,000 after beating their Togolese counterparts 5-1 on Saturday September 2nd at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis court.
Ghana player Osmana Amadu won best player of the match, Goal King is Gariba Sani, Salisu Mansir Best Goalie and Mohammed Awudu won best defender of the game.
The Binatone International Unity Skate Soccer Cup which was organized by International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) sponsored by Diamond Cement, Poly Tank, Autoplaza (Distributors of Hyundai), Zenith Bank, Vitabiotics, Melcom, Jumia, Decathlon and Binatone as the title sponsor.
Prior to the game, the Managing Director of Binatone, Venu Babu, said at a press conference that the first game is one of the series of matches that are lined up in preparation towards the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in March 2018.
He noted that six countries have been selected to play in this season which would be held in Accra and Lagos Nigeria.
Mr. Babu added that Ghana will play in all the five matches with the first in Accra between Togo in September, Nigeria in October in Lagos, Niger in December in Accra, Ivory Coast in next year January in Accra, Burkina Faso in February in Accra and the bigger tournament in March 2018 in Accra.
The second edition of this game was held at the Independence Square between Ghana and Nigeria on 19th March, 2017. The game ended in 3-2 with Ghana emerging as the winner of the trophy.
The large space of the Independence Square offered more space to accommodate viewers and increase the playing area to 40m x 20m. The main event was a 7-a-side game that lasted for 90 minutes.
Mr. Sunil Lalvani, the Group CEO for Binatone and a Co-Founder of International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) noted that Binatone, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) has taken the initiative to be the principal sponsor of the Binatone International Unity Skate Soccer 2017 dedicated to the development of physically challenged members of the society.
Over 100 prizes of Binatone products were won by spectators after entering the raffle draw with a ticket which cost only Gh1.
Skate Soccer is a riveting sport played by the physically challenged individuals, especially polio survivors.
The players sit on small handmade skateboard with wheels and play a game very similar to association football, except that the ball is played with hands with a team made up of seven players.
The most appealing thing about this sport is the incredible skills and talents the players exhibited as they overcome their challenges to play a sport that bring spectators to the edge of their seats.
