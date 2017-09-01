TOP STORIES
IF YOUR RIGHTS AND CONSCIENCE ARE BOUGHT TODAY,YOU WILL BE A SLAVE FOREVER.By: OWURAKU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Aduana stars will win this year's Ghana Premier League
Accra, Aug.31, GNA - Aduana Stars Management member Mr Elvis Osei Poku has stated with authority that the club would win the 2016/2017 Ghana premier league.
According to him Aduana is leading the league table with 48 points from 26 games on merit and not by chance,adding that, it was through hard work and determination.
"We are going to win the league and that is for sure…Hearts of Oak were lucky to earn have earned a draw with us at the Accra sports stadium.
"We came here to take all the points, but we couldn't because anything can happen in football.
"Sometimes you just need to play safe and a little mind game to avoid complacency by the players.
'We are going to prepare well for the rest of our matches to ensure that we win the ultimate crown'.
Aduana stars will play host to WAFA in their next match, before travelling to Bolga to play Bolga All Stars.
GNA
By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
League Report