Dr. Dan Mckorley Fulfills Promise To Rising Tennis Stars
The President and CEO of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, has presented cheques in various sums of scholarship funds to outstanding players at the recent McDan Juniors which took place at Accra Sports Stadium.
The juniors competition has been played over the past ten years and it took the compassion of McDan who saved the GTF to participate in international competition by paying the affiliation fees to bring back the competition.
At a brief but historical event at McDan House at Shiahie in Accra, the sponsor of the junior open promised to send some top players to Morocco for a training program after the African Juniors Open.
They will continue to the USA if they perform remarkably and remain disciplined” he said.
Dr Daniel McKorley who presented the ultimate winner in the exciting u12 final Lameck Bagarbaseh congratulated all the finalists and the two great coaches from Ashiaman and Winneba who trained most of the young players.
He said eight players would be selected to train at Winneba and then move out to the ITF center in Morocco for a two year training progamme
The best players will fly to the USA for further trials and tournaments.
He presented the two coaches $1000 each for their dedication in handling the kids.
Nat Attoh the tournament director said the dream of McDan is to see a Ghanaian among the top players in the world and this can be achieved judging from the display put out by the finalists of the boys Under 12.
Obodai Sai, Sales and Marketing Manager of McDan told Yours Truly they decided to support Ghana tennis because the potential is there and they were happy that Ghanaians won the West African championship. He was very optimistic that the selected players to represent Ghana in Morocco will perform as expected.
“McDan is known to be associated with the best, and Ghana will benefit at the end” he added
