Midfielder Obeng Regan set to seal move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic
Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Obeng Reagan has been linked with a move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic.
He has one year left on his current deal with Serbian club and will be available on a free after next season.
NK Inter Zapresic are reported to have reached a deal over his transfer with FK Cukaricki.
The 22-year-old made 18 league appearances and scored one goal for Cukaricki last season.
He has been in the Eastern European since 2012.
