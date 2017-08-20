TOP STORIES
Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng makes Frankfurt debut in draw at Freiburg
Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday but was unable to inspire them to victory on his Bundesliga return.
Frankfurt were held in a 0-0 draw at Freiburg on Sunday marking Boateng's first appearance since joining the visiting side just two days ago.
Boateng came on in the second half. Frankfurt signed the former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke midfielder on Friday after he left Spanish side Las Palmas by mutual consent.
Frankfurt dominated the first half with 10 attempts on goal compared to the home side's one. T
im Kleindienst thought he'd scored for Freiburg but the goal was ruled out after video analysis showed Florian Niederlechner - who provided the assist - was offside.
Freiburg improved and Nils Petersen might have won it, only for his late effort to be deflected wide.
Boateng signed a three-year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt after his shock exit from Las Palmas for personal reasons.
Boateng mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Spanish club on Wednesday, planning to 'continue his career where he can be close to his family.'
Las Palmas confirmed his 'unexpected departure was due to personal reasons of a serious nature.'
Now his return to native Germany - where his family remained during his stint in Spain - will be his mainstay with the Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt.
