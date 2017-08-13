TOP STORIES
Tema New Town Embrace Traditional Wrestling
The people of Tema New Town have called for the establishment of an annual Howomo Traditional Wrestling Programme to climax the Homowo Festival after the successful maiden event held on August 5 by the Greater Accra Wrestling Association (GAWA) at the Kpledzo Grounds.
Mr. George Mankattah Chairman of the Greater Accra Wrestling Association who was impressed and satisfied with the turn-out of people from all walks of life, especially women who were cheering and jeering the spectacular performance promised that it would really by an annual affair.
“We the Greater Accra Wrestling Association have promised to make the people happy and healthy through sports, so we shall do our bit to promote the sport where the people love it, like Tema New Town” he stressed.
He thanked Amb. George Lutherodt for his contribution in organizing the tournament, the MCE of Tema, Mayor of Accra, Chief of Tema and Atlantic Phones who donated prizes to the winners as well as Level G Entertainment, Mamba Energy Drink, Switz Mineral Water and members of the GAWA.
He also commended the Police Commander of Tema New Town who graced the day to ensure security together with representatives of the Tema Development Company (TDC) and the Wulomoi (Traditional Chief Priest).
Mr. Mankattah said Traditional Wrestling is a indigenous sport so the fisher folks should involve themselves, as there are opportunities like any other sport.
He prayed that more sponsors will get on board to promote their products as well as support sports.
The teams that participated were drawn from Tema New Town, Tema, Teshie, Nungua, La, Keta in the Volta Region and Nigeriens domiciled in Ghana who stole the show.
The climax of the Homowo Traditional Wrestling comes of at the Laboma Beach, near Labadi Pleasure Beach on August 26, 2017.
It is expected to be another exciting event judging from the success story of the Tema New Town Tournament.
The next tournament is being organized in collaboration with the La Traditional Council and Municipal Authority.
