Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ghanaian defender Isacc Donkor excited with AC Cesena reunion
Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor has expressed delight with his return to AC Cesena during his presentation to the press on Saturday.
After passing through the club's youth ranks, going ahead to make his professional debut against Rubin Kazan in the Europa League in 2012, the Ghanaian guardsman ended his affiliation to the Nerazurri last month, joining Serie B outfit Cesena on a three-year-deal.
The 22-year-old could not hide his joy at returning to the club that he spent on loan last term during his presentation.
"Last year I found myself well here, and when I had the chance to come back here again, I did not think twice. The decision was crucial to me because I learnt a lot here and in Bari."
"Thanks to them I grew up in football both technically and physically, I'm really happy to have found it again, the group is fantastic, I'm still convinced that there are also great growth margins."
Despite his desire to represent the country of his birth, Donkor is yet to play for Ghana at any level.
