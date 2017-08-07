TOP STORIES
Charles Sapong scores brace for Philadelphia Union in victory over FC Dallas
American-born Ghanaian forward Charles Kwabena Sapong scored a brace for Philadlephia Union as they defeated FC Dallas 3-1 in the Major League Soccer at the Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday evening.
The 28-year-old put Philadelphia ahead in the 17th minute on the clock with a powerful finish before Brazilian midfielder Ilson Periera doubled their lead in the 22nd minute.
Sapong completed his brace in the 68th minute after he connected to Ilson's through pass.
Michael Barriors pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 92nd minute.
Sapong has bagged 12 goals and 4 assists for Philadelphia to lift the club to 8th spot after 23 games in the Eastern Conference.
