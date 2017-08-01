modernghana logo

Andre Ayew welcomes competition at West Ham

27 minutes ago | Sports News

West Ham United attacker, Andre Dede Ayew says he is not threatened by competition from new signings.

The Hammers finished 11th in last season's premier league following a strenuous move into the London Stadium.

West Ham has made a couple of purchases including Javier Hernandez 'Chicharito' and Marko Arnautovic who joined for a club record fee of £25 million.

These purchases made by the club means that there will be very tough competition for a place in the starting XI when the new season begins, with Manuel Lazini, Bojan Krkic and Dede Ayew himself fighting for positions.

Ayew believes that it is good for the club to have these great players.

“The ultimate aim for these signings is to take West Ham to another level”.

“It's good and I'm happy to see these good players coming in”, Ayew told the club's official website.

He continued: “I feel like we are going to be capable of doing great things but we need to stay humble, work hard and not think that we have done it before time”

Andre Ayew joined the Hammers from Swansea for £20 million in the summer of 2016.


By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

