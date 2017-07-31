modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Osah Tetteh joins Belgian side KVC Westerlo

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Osah Tetteh Bernardinho has joined Belgian side KVC Westerlo, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old talented midfield supremo finalized the transfer to the second tier side from Ghanaian side Accra Great Olympics.

The Ghanaian midfielder was officially presented to the public on Sunday after his prolonged trial with the club.

Tetteh made the full training with the Kemphanen side this off-season and developed into the playmaker during the practice matches.

Osah Bernardinho is a product of the Ghanaian football school which belong to Dutch master scout Piet De Visser.

Tetteh has been one of the discovery talents in the Ghana Premier League and he is the star man in the Accra Great Olympics set up.

The young midfielder played 9 games and provided 5 assists, scoring one goal in the process in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

With his dazzling skills, he received a lot of praise from Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu when he watched him for the first time this season.

Despite heading for Belgium, Tetteh has also been on the wish list of top Ghanaian Premier League clubs.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

