Dutch side Venlo agrees a year loan deal for Ghanaian international Hans Nunoo Sarpei
Dutch side VVV-Venlo have reached a deal with Bundesliga side Vfb Stuttgart to sign Ghanaian international Hans Nunoo Sarpei on a year loan deal.
Nunoo has been training with the Dutch side and has played a series of re-season matches for them necessitating the move.
According to German tabloid 'Kicker', Venlo Board Chairman Jan Schindelmeiser has revealed that the two clubs have reached an agreement to effect the transfer.
Sarpei, has been training with the Dutch Eredivisie side after helping VfB Stuttgart to gain promotion to the German Bundesliga.
The 18-year-old featured in the side's 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to PAOK Salonika last week as well as their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.
The former Liberty Professionals attacking midfielder played a role in Stuttgart promotion to the top flight league after battling to overcome a meniscus injury.
Without enough playing time at Stuttgart, Sarpei's move to Venlo will allow him to further develop as he is guaranteed enough playing role at the new side.
He has a supplementary player in the past two-seasons and only completed a ten-minute break in the DFB Cup match against Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach.
