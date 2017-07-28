modernghana logo

Ghanaian shot-stopper Joseph Annang nears West Ham switch

19 minutes ago

Young agile goalkeeper Joseph Annang is close to sealing a move to English Premiership side West Ham United following superb two-week trial, according to reports in the UK.

According to reports, the 19-year-old is on the verge of becoming Slaven Bilic's fifth signing of the ongoing summer transfer window after excelling in a two-week trial.

The highly rated shot-stopper had a remarkable outing for east London club during a recent pre-season friendly for the club's U23s team against Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Hammers are looking to sign a back-up goalkeeper for Joe Hart and Adrian Castillo after Darren Randolph left to join Championship side Middlesbrough last week.

