Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Ghanaian shot-stopper Joseph Annang nears West Ham switch
Young agile goalkeeper Joseph Annang is close to sealing a move to English Premiership side West Ham United following superb two-week trial, according to reports in the UK.
According to reports, the 19-year-old is on the verge of becoming Slaven Bilic's fifth signing of the ongoing summer transfer window after excelling in a two-week trial.
The highly rated shot-stopper had a remarkable outing for east London club during a recent pre-season friendly for the club's U23s team against Dagenham and Redbridge.
The Hammers are looking to sign a back-up goalkeeper for Joe Hart and Adrian Castillo after Darren Randolph left to join Championship side Middlesbrough last week.
