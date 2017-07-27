TOP STORIES
People who are always in the eyes of the public must not forget that whatever they do become a Public thing.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Losing to Barca was important, says Man Utd boss Mourinho
Manchester United ended their pre-season tour of the United States with defeat by Barcelona - a game that manager Jose Mourinho said "was important to lose".
Neymar, who has been linked heavily with a move to Paris St-Germain, scored the only goal of the International Champions Cup contest in Washington to consign United to their first pre-season defeat.
The French club have reportedly met the Brazilian's 222m euro (£199m) release clause but the 25-year-old played 45 minutes, capitalising on a mistake by Antonio Valencia to score in the 31st minute.
Barcelona would have been out of sight in the first half but for a string of fine saves from United goalkeeper David de Gea.
"I think it would be very bad for us to leave the US without a defeat," said Mourinho. "Playing against teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City - it would be very bad to go home with just victories."
Manchester United now face Norwegian side Valerenga on Sunday before playing Italians Sampdoria in their final pre-season match in Dublin on Wednesday.
They meet Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on 8 August.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News