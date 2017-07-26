TOP STORIES
Fears for Great Olympics as Ghana FA ban looms for Swedish coach Tom Strand
Struggling Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics are set to be worst hit as a possible Ghana FA ban is looming over their Swedish coach Tom Strand, who is racing against time to meet a compensation deadline for illegally terminating his contract with Medeama, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old is facing possible consequences as the deadline to pay the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners GHS 35,000 ends this week.
The Ghana FA ordered the former Bechem United gaffer to fork out amount as compensation to Medeama for walking out on his two-year contract on July 6.
However, the European tactician is yet to meet the deadline amid fears he will be sanctioned heavily by the federation.
Strand has served notice he will seek redress at the world governing body, FIFA, claiming he does not trust the internal structures at the FA.
Medeama decided against appealing the decision on compassionate ground.
But the Tarkwa-based side are bent on retrieving the cash from the coach who guided them to clinch thee FA Cup in 2015.
Strand went missing in South Africa after his side lost 3-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a 2016 CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie in Pretoria.
The former Bechem United gaffer left Medeama under shocking circumstances in May last year after he abandoned the team during a CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.
He returned to Ghana after a 10-months absence to sign a controversial contract with Great Olympics.
Several attempts by Medeama to let Olympics see reason fell on deaf ears, forcing the club to drag the European to the FA.
In a needless show of bravado, Strand, represented by Great Olympics General Manager Oloboi Commodore, has come down tumbling.
