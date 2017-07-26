modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan discloses why he joined Kayserispor

54 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed why he joined Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

Gyan completed a two-year deal to the Turkish SuperLig side earlier this month with the option of extending for a further one year.

The 31-year-old was heavily linked with a move to fellow Turkish side Bursaspor but the deal fell through after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

The former Sunderland and Al-Ain hitman says he joined the Anatolin Star to help them become a force in the league.

"I came to help Kayserispor . We have quality players. I'm experienced now. I believe we can do good things by joining forces,' he told fanatic.tr.

'Our goal is to be a good team before the new season,' he added.

Gyan started intense training with the side last week but did not play in their Saturday's pre-season friendly encounter against Agyemang Badu's Udinese.

Asamoah Gyan

