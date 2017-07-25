TOP STORIES
Devastated father of Ghanaian footballer Nyantakyi won't give up on his son
The devastated father of the Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi, who murdered his mother and sister,says he won't give up on his son despite committing the heinous crime.
The former Parma youth player, brutally murdered his mother Patience Mfum and kid sister Magdalene Nyantakyi in cold blood under the influence drugs.
The youngster is on remand at the San Vittore prison in Milan and has been appearing at court in Parma.
But his father Fred Nyantakayi, says he will not abandon his son even in the face of the atrocity.
'I'm destroyed, but I do not give up my son, I'll hug him.' Fred Nyantakyi stated as his son was brought to the court room on Monday.
Fred moved to London after working for a gastronomic company in Italy for 15-years and was said to have spoken to his wife and daughter on the morning before the murder.
He had hatched plans to transfer his family to London for a better life until the unfortunate incident which shocked Ghanaians living in Italy.
Fred arrived in the company of some of his uncles as well as the elders in the Ghanaian community in London who have been devastated by the incident.
