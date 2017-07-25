modernghana logo

English Premier League side Southampton could splash the cash on West Ham’s Andre Ayew

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Hammers  forward Andre Ayew faces an uncertain future at the  London  Stadium, following the confirmed signing of Marko Arnautovic, and Javier Hernandez's expected arrival in the next 48 hours.

The Ghanaian struggled to adapt to life in  east London , following his switch from Swansea City in the summer of 2016, scoring just six goals in a campaign that was hampered by injury.

A move away from West Ham might be on the cards this summer, and with the Saints in the market for an established attacker, St Mary's could be the ideal destination for Ayew.

Despite his  struggles  for the Hammers, the 27-year-old still possesses plenty of quality, and his direct, energetic playing style would surely  prove  to be a wonderful asset for Southampton.

The left-footed Ghana international can play anywhere along there front-line, which would provide Mauricio  Pellegrino  the opportunity to play with more in-game tactical flexibility, without using his substitutes.

The Hammers ace could form a potent four-pronged attack on the  south  coast, alongside Manolo Gabbiadini, Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond, and would most definitely bring more of a cutting edge to the Saints' attacking play.

Slaven Bilic  forked  out £20 million to bring the 27-year-old to West Ham last summer, but with  just two  years remaining on his current deal in east London, the Hammers might be willing to take a hit on that amount.

And if Pellegrino  does  manage to bring him to St Mary's this summer, it could turn out to be a signing of real significance for Southampton.

