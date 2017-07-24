TOP STORIES
2016/17 GHPL BEST XI: Thomas Abbey double sink Tema Youth, Felix Addo and Evans Obeng hit double each
In-from Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey scored twice to steal a 3-1 win for his side over Tema Youth on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium whilst Felix Addo's double earned Elmina Sharks a 2-1 win over Bechem United with Evans Obeng also hitting a double in Berekum Chelsea's 4-0 mauling of Bolga All Stars in Tamale.
Great Olympics trainer Tom Starnd emerged the coach of the week for guiding his side to end Inter Allies' 6 matches unbeaten run.
The system for the week is 4:1:4:1
1. Salifu Saeed (GK) - Inter Allies: Salifu displayed an incredible performance to ensure his side was not humiliated on Sunday. He saved a penalty and made three important saves to earn plaudits from all and sundry.
2. Isaac Kwain - Dwarfs: Isaac scored the second goal for Dwarfs in their 2-2 stalemate with Wa All Stars. He defended very well on the right flank and provided good crosses for his attackers.
3. Jacob Larweh - Tema Youth: He had a great day against Hearts of Oak on Sunday. He displayed an incredible performance for the visitors making the left flank impenetrable for the Phobians. His crosses were always on point.
4. Samuel Sarfo - Liberty Professionals: Sarfo did not only emerge Man of the Match but was also the main reason why Liberty won the game. He created an unbreakable barrier at the back to ensure AshGold had no access to the net.
5. Stephen Anokye Badu - Aduana Stars: Very strong on and off the ball. His giant buildup aided in his apt defensive exploits. He guided his side to pick a point away at Tarkwa. Despite Aduana Stars being under pressure, he was able to control the back four to prevent his side from conceding.
6. Hadji Saddick - Bechem United: Saddick was a clear definition of a true holding midfielder. He took over the midfield, forcing Elmina Sharks to rely mostly on long balls and on wing-play. His side lost but he had a great show.
7. Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea: Yes, he is in-form. He did not score but provided assists in a game his side won 4-0 away at Bolga All Stars. He eventually won the player of the match.
8. Evans Obeng - Berekum Chelsea: Evans was the revelation of the clash between his side and Bolga All Stars. He registered a brace and and earned his side a penalty as well.
9. Felix Addo - Elmina Sharks: He scored twice and emerged player of the match. He earned his side their 4th successive win.
10. Paul Asare De Vries - Wa All Stars: He scored the first goal of his side and inspired the side to pick a point from the game. He tormented the Ebusua Dwarfs defence and pose an uncontrollable threat to the side until the final whistle.
11. Thomas Abbey - Hearts: He scored twice and won player of the match. His second goal qualifies for a goal of the season contender.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
