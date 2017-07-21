TOP STORIES
City Islanaders striker Ropapa Mensah earns Fans' Choice Goal of the Week
Harrisburg City Islanders striker Ropapa Mensah has earned the USL Fans' Choice Goal of the Week for Week 17 of the 2017 season.
His excellent low finish against the Richmond Kickers that lifted the City Islanders to a 1-0 victory took top spot in the weekly online poll.
The on-loan Inter Allies player's goal earned 60 percent of the poll conducted online at USLSoccer.com that concluded on Thursday morning.
Mensah has come to the fore in recent weeks for the City Islanders, helping push the side into the Eastern Conference with solid hold-up play to lead the line.
His first goal for the club was a fine one, too, as he controlled possession in the left side of the penalty area before wheeling to his right and firing a low shot into the opposite corner of the net at FNB Field.
Watch Ropapa Mensah's goal which earned him the USL Goal of the Week:
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
