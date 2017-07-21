TOP STORIES
Aduana Stars fined GHC20,500 for misconduct
Aduana Stars have been slapped with a fine of GHc20,500 by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for misconduct towards Broadcast right holders StarTimes.
The Ogya Boys have been punished after the supporters barred officials of StarTimes from telecasting their league clash against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on match day 18.
The decision taken by the committee on Thursday saw league title chasers being charged with four offenses.
The committee ruled that the former Ghana League Champions will be fined GHc20,500 despite opting for personal hearing to defend itself against the charges before the Disciplinary Committee.
The latest development by the Ghana Football Association will ward off attempt by supporters of Medeama who are planning to prevent StarTimes from telecasting their League match against Aduana Stars at the Takwa T &A Park on Sunday.
