modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Aduana Stars fined GHC20,500 for misconduct

- ghanasoccernet.com
15 minutes ago | Sports News

Aduana Stars have been slapped with a fine of GHc20,500 by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for misconduct towards Broadcast right holders StarTimes.

The Ogya Boys have been punished after the supporters barred officials of StarTimes from telecasting their league clash against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on match day 18.

The decision taken by the committee on Thursday saw league title chasers being charged with four offenses.

The committee ruled that the former Ghana League Champions will be fined GHc20,500 despite opting for personal hearing to defend itself against the charges before the Disciplinary Committee.

The latest development by the Ghana Football Association will ward off attempt by supporters of Medeama who are planning to prevent StarTimes from telecasting their League match against Aduana Stars at the Takwa T &A Park on Sunday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

We are not against Office of Special Prosecutor's Bill- Minority

15 hours ago

Hot Audio: Inusah Fuseini replies Akufo-Addo: I want to be your "Secur...

15 hours ago

quot-img-1' Honest criticism is hard to take.Particularly from a relative,a friend an acquaintance or a stranges.'

By: Adrian Minnow, Gh. quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line