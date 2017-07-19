TOP STORIES
TO LIVE IS TO SUFFER TO SURVIVE IS TO FIND MEANING INTO SUFFERING.By: DMX ,ACENE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Ghanaian youth defender Robert Kumadey joins Greek outfit Asteras Tripolis
Greek side Asteras Tripolis have completed the signing of Ghanaian left back, Robert Kumadey on a four-year deal.
The 18-year-old has been handed the number 38 shirt after completing the deal.
The marauding left back was spotted several months ago by Asteras scouts in the Aspire academy in Senegal.
Kumadey was a member of the Aspire Football Dreams team that won the 2016 Al Kass International Cup after beating Real Madrid 2-0 in the finals.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News