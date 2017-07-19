modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian youth defender Robert Kumadey joins Greek outfit Asteras Tripolis

- ghanasoccernet.com
52 minutes ago | Sports News

Greek side Asteras Tripolis have completed the signing of Ghanaian left back, Robert Kumadey on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old has been handed the number 38 shirt after completing the deal.

The marauding left back was spotted several months ago by Asteras scouts in the Aspire academy in Senegal.

Kumadey was a member of the Aspire Football Dreams team that won the 2016 Al Kass International Cup after beating Real Madrid 2-0 in the finals.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

YEA beneficiaries to demonstrate over unpaid allowances

2 hours ago

President’s delegation of questions ‘positive’ – Adom-Otchere

2 hours ago

quot-img-1TO LIVE IS TO SUFFER TO SURVIVE IS TO FIND MEANING INTO SUFFERING.

By: DMX ,ACENE quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line