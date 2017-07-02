TOP STORIES
Liberty Group organises fun games
Accra, July 2, GNA- Staff of Liberty Group at the weekend organised a fun game at the Burma Camp Sports Complex to keep fit and maintain good health among the workers.
The games brought together staff and customers of the company in the Greater Accra and Central regions to fraternise.
Liberty Group is the mother company of Liberty Capital, Liberty Commodities, Liberty Mutual Health, Liberty DMI and Midland Savings and Loans with operational interest cutting across various business spheres.
Staff from the various branches of the company in Accra and the Central region competed in games like ludu, tug of peace, lime and spoon race, athletics, football and dancing.
In the men category, Liberty DMI emerged winners with a total points of 22, followed by Midland with 14 and Liberty Capital 6 points.
In the women division, Midland came first with 4 points with DMI coming second with 2 points.
Mr William K. Adjovu, the Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Group said the event was to bring together staff members to interact through games and chart the path to a strategic direction for the company.
He said the games was critical because it brings togetherness, saying 'unity is strength,' and that, it behoves on all the workers to exercise for a sound mind and body.
Mr Adjovu said togetherness, integrity and cohesiveness was core for the company since it builds trust in the minds of the public and also for effective service delivery.
He urged the staff to give their best and work assiduously to meet the company's target, as well as ensuring effective customer relations to all clients.
Mr George Paakow Hagan, Public Relations and Marketing Manager of Midland Savings and Loans said the company has been in existence for 20 years and currently operates in Greater Accra, Western, Central and Ashanti regions with plans to expand into the other regions in future.
He said the company, as part of its corporate social responsibility, supports the Ghana Police Service, the Blind Union and the various municipal assemblies, through educational programmes on sanitation.
Mr Hagan said his outfit would continue to deliver quality services to customers because it is a customer-centred company.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
