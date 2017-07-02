modernghana logo

Columbus Crew fans slam Jonathan Mensah after defender's error leads to defeat against Atlanta United

- ghanasoccernet.com
34 minutes ago | Sports News

Columbus Crew fans were quick to condemn Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah for his shocking error as The Black & Gold slipped to a 2-0 home defeat in the MLS against Atlanta United. 

The Black Stars defender, who was deemed important and recalled from Ghana's camp ahead of USA friendly to help Columbus overcome Atlanta, ended up infuriating fans as he produced a blunt performance.

Crew fans were left disappointed as Mensah failed to clear his lines and in the process set up Atlanta attacker Tito Villalba to convert for the first goal which propelled the away to claim full spoils at the Mapfre Stadium Columbus, Ohio.

#CrewSC 's DP CB Jonathan Mensah has struggled in #MLS , and he made another bad error in #CLBvATL . Missed header led to Villalba's 1st goal. pic.twitter.com/VmunO9ugow — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) July 2, 2017

The fans argue Jonathan Mensah should have done better by clearing the ball even though he was under pressure.

I will continue to say this until I lose my voice Jonathan Mensah is a terrible defender — Lucas (@XeNoEVIL0531) July 2, 2017

Welp @neilsika at what point do we acknowledge that @Jomens25 isn't worth the $$$?? @ColumbusCrewSC #CrewSC — Travis Irvine (@TravisIrvineUSA) July 2, 2017

Jonathan Mensah is....not — Daniel Cermak (@DanielCermak_) July 2, 2017

Jonathan Mensah is our DP...in this instance
DP=Disappointing Player and Dropped Points!
Mensah has got to go!!! #CLBvATL #crewsc — Doug Martin (@dougmartin_16) July 2, 2017

I've seen enough. There's no way that @Jomens25 should start in front of @nicolainaess . Nico is composed and disciplined. #CrewSC — Chad L. Aldis (@ChadAldis) July 2, 2017

What finally @Jomens25 is subbed off? Nothing like strengthening the back line when down 2-0 #CrewSC #ATLvCLB — Forever The Nomad (@winzigpedia) July 2, 2017

Don't forget: Jonathan Mensah is a DP in this league. #CrewSC — Bedwards (@EdwardsOhio) July 2, 2017

. @Whoscored gave Jonathan Mensah an "error which led to a goal" on Villalba's tally; his rating now -0.9 relative to start of game. #CrewSC — John Bava III (@LWOSJohnBava) July 2, 2017

The decision to bring in Jonathan Mensah as a DP may well be what gets Berhalter fired #CrewSC — Well, dang (@erikBobbitt) July 2, 2017

Jonathan Mensah has made a total of 14 appearances for Crew since joining in January.

Jonathan Mensah

