No matter how secured you think you are, even Jesus died, so never how secured and wicked you are, you too will one day die, but the question is how?By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Photos: Black Stars suffer friendly defeat to USA in Connecticut
Head coach Kwesi Appiah suffered second successive defeat as Ghana lost 2-1 to the USA in Saturday's international friendly played in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Check out pictures from the thrilling clash
Photos By: Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh in East Hartford, CT, United State .
