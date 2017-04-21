modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

UEFA Champions League Draw: Ghana stars Partey, Asamoah could meet in final

- ghanasoccernet.com
5 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana internationals Kwadwo Asamoah and Thomas Partey could both be playing in the Champions League final after the draw in Nyon Switzerland today (Friday) kept them apart.

Partey, who played for Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semi-final victory against Leicester City,  have been paired against city rivals and current holder Real Madrid in what is a repeat of last year's final in Milan.

While Kwadwo Asamoah who played 5 five minutes in Juventus's victory over Barcelona on Wednesday, will take on the highest scoring side in Europe, Monaco.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will play host to the final on 3 June, the first time the Champions League conclusion has ever been held in Wales.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Accra devastated by floods again [Video]

3 hours ago

Kumasi Residents Welcome New Mall 

3 hours ago

Anti-galamsey success 'just the beginning' – Ken Ashigbey

4 hours ago

We’ll not allow Galamsey to destroy our nation – Nana Addo

5 hours ago

Galamsey Kingpins Must Be Severely Punished

15 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1Some feel only wise when they can fool others.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1
body-container-line