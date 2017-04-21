Ghana internationals Kwadwo Asamoah and Thomas Partey could both be playing in the Champions League final after the draw in Nyon Switzerland today (Friday) kept them apart.
Partey, who played for Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semi-final victory against Leicester City, have been paired against city rivals and current holder Real Madrid in what is a repeat of last year's final in Milan.
While Kwadwo Asamoah who played 5 five minutes in Juventus's victory over Barcelona on Wednesday, will take on the highest scoring side in Europe, Monaco.
Cardiff's Principality Stadium will play host to the final on 3 June, the first time the Champions League conclusion has ever been held in Wales.
UEFA Champions League Draw: Ghana stars Partey, Asamoah could meet in final
