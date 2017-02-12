SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 1
Asante Kotoko 2-1 Liberty
(Yakubu Mohammed 2x, Ben Eshun)
Medeama 1-0 WAFA
(Bernard Ofori)
Dwarfs 3-1 Bolga AllStars
(J. Esso, A.Hammond [2] - [W. Issahaku)
Aduana Stars 1-0 AshGold
(Derrick Sasraku)
Tema Youth 2-1 Berekum Chelsea
(Theophilus Okoe, Joseph Bentil, Evans Obeng)
MATCHDAY STATS:
5 GAMES
5 HOME WINS
12 GOALS SCORED
WAFA and Ashantigold were the only teams who failed to score
Wahid Issahaku scored the first Premier Legaue goal in Bolga All Star's history
First Penalty of the season went to Ebusua Dwarfs
Albert Hammond (Dwarfs) and Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko) scored the first brace of the season.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports