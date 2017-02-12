SCOREBOARD: Results and matchday stats of GPL Week 1

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Liberty

(Yakubu Mohammed 2x, Ben Eshun)

Medeama 1-0 WAFA

(Bernard Ofori)

Dwarfs 3-1 Bolga AllStars

(J. Esso, A.Hammond [2] - [W. Issahaku)

Aduana Stars 1-0 AshGold

(Derrick Sasraku)

Tema Youth 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

(Theophilus Okoe, Joseph Bentil, Evans Obeng)

MATCHDAY STATS:

5 GAMES

5 HOME WINS

12 GOALS SCORED

WAFA and Ashantigold were the only teams who failed to score

Wahid Issahaku scored the first Premier Legaue goal in Bolga All Star's history

First Penalty of the season went to Ebusua Dwarfs

Albert Hammond (Dwarfs) and Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko) scored the first brace of the season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports