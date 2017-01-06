Streetwise Boxing Promotions to stage two International WBC fights in Ghana

Accra, Jan 6, GNA - Streetwise Boxing Promotions has secured two International World Boxing Council (WBC) title fights, for two Ghanaian boxers under their management.

This was after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Streetwise Promotions, Mr. Michael Amor-Bediako, attended the WBC convention in Miami, United State of America (USA) and met with President Mauricio Sulaiman and Vice Presidents Mauro Betti.

The two boxers; Richard Commey who recently fought for a world title in the United States of America (USA) and Duke Micah, who recently won Commonwealth Batamweight title in the United Kingdom (UK).

The fights will be staged at the newly constructed Bukom Boxing Gym on March 11, 2017.

According to the organisers, the two boxers will use the bill as a springboard for another world title shot in the near future.

The championship will also be used to commemorate the Independence Day Anniversary celebration of Ghana and also to welcome the newly elected president of Ghana Nana Akuto-Addo.

According to Mr Amoo-Bediako, the WBC breakthrough was major boost for them adding that 'to have the most prestigious sanctioning body on board gives them credibility and shows the WBCs commitment to supporting African fighters'.

He said they are also in negotiating to bring in a major TV network to cover the show live.

GNA