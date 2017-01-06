New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 6 January 2017 15:07 CET

Club Brugge include Terry Osei-Berkoe in squad for winter training in Spain

Club Brugge have included teenager Terry Osei-Berkoe in their squad for their winter training in Sotogrande, Spain.

The 18-year-old is one of six youngsters added to the squad for their 13-day trip.

Osei-Berkoe could feature in the two friendly games against Werder Bremen next Monday and against Freiburg on Thursday.

He was born in Belgium and has represented the Red Devils as a youth international.





